Amnesty International Raises Concerns Over Abductions in Kenya

The abduction of Ugandan opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye in Nairobi has sparked international outrage and raised concerns about growing transnational repression in East Africa.

Dr. Besigye, a vocal critic of President Yoweri Museveni, was last seen at a Nairobi apartment complex on November 16, 2024. His location remained unknown until November 20, when family members confirmed he was being held at a military jail in Kampala, Uganda.

Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, condemned the abduction, calling it part of a disturbing trend of transnational repression.

Chagutah pointed to similar cases of foreign dissidents being abducted on Kenyan soil, emphasizing that the abduction bypassed formal extradition processes. “It sends a chilling message to those opposing the Ugandan government,” Chagutah said.

Dr. Besigye’s lawyers have accused both Kenyan and Ugandan authorities of collusion, but the Kenyan government denies any involvement. Amnesty International has criticized both governments for undermining the rule of law and violating human rights.

On November 20, Dr. Besigye appeared before the Makindye General Court Martial in Kampala, alongside fellow FDC member Haji Obeid Lutale. Both were charged with security-related offenses, including the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Amnesty International has urged the Ugandan government to end its crackdown on political dissent and ensure the safety of opposition leaders.

“These abductions and arbitrary detentions are clear violations of international human rights laws and cannot be justified,” Chagutah concluded.