CS Wandayi Praises Ruto for Boosting Kenya’s Global Reputation

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has lauded President William Ruto for enhancing Kenya’s global reputation and strengthening the country’s position on the international stage.

Highlighting Ruto’s achievements since assuming office, Wandayi praised the President’s successful efforts to build robust diplomatic and economic ties with other nations. He noted that these initiatives are yielding positive outcomes for Kenya.

“Recently, I was in Baku, Azerbaijan. Kenya is indeed being held in higher regard. When you mention you are from Kenya and represent President William Ruto, everyone rushes to greet you,” he shared, underscoring the respect Kenya has garnered under Ruto’s leadership.

Wandayi expressed confidence in the President’s transformative agenda, stating that the country is on course to achieve significant socio-economic milestones through the administration’s new policies.

He commended Ruto for fostering national unity, describing it as a foundation for sustainable development.

“We must commend President William Ruto for elevating Kenya. We believe the economy will continue to grow, the country will thrive, and citizens will benefit,” Wandayi said.

The CS also applauded the President for building an inclusive government that represents all Kenyans, calling it a new chapter in leadership.

“President William Ruto has shown he cares about the unity of the nation. He has opened a new chapter in the country’s leadership by choosing to create a government that includes all Kenyans. This is the Kenya we want,” he remarked.

Wandayi, who previously served as the Minority Leader in the National Assembly before joining the Cabinet, reaffirmed the Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) commitment to supporting President William Ruto and his transformative agenda.

“I have been a staunch ODM supporter. My role as a Cabinet Secretary reflects our full involvement in this government. We will work under President William Ruto’s leadership until the very end,” he stated.