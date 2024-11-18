Mercy Awuor Found in Love Triangle After Alleged Abduction Report

Detectives have resolved the case of a reported kidnapping involving Mercy Awuor, revealing it to be a family dispute rooted in a love triangle.

The investigation began on November 9, 2024, when Brian Andore reported to Kitsuru Police Station that his wife, Mercy, had been abducted. Andore claimed the kidnappers lured Mercy with a fake job offer and later demanded a ransom of Ksh 150,000.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) launched a search led by its Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB). On November 13, detectives arrested Chiranzi Tsuma Mbaru in Gitaru after linking his phone number to the ransom demand. However, subsequent investigations revealed this connection was false.

On November 16, investigators traced Mercy’s phone signal to Narok South. They found her living with her husband, George Odada, along with their two children. Further inquiries confirmed that no kidnapping had occurred. Instead, the case involved a love affair and underlying family disputes.

Both Mercy and George were taken to Nairobi for further questioning and legal action.

The police have reiterated that providing false information to public officers is a criminal offense under Section 129 of the Penal Code. They urge the public to refrain from such actions, as they carry serious legal consequences.