‘Mchele Babe’ Robs Chadian National, Buys 75″ TV – Police Report

Kilimani detectives have arrested Consolata Nyangai, a suspect linked to drugging and robbing patrons in Nairobi’s nightlife hotspots. Her arrest followed a report by a Chadian national who claimed Consolata stole from him after a night out.

The victim reported meeting Consolata on November 9 at Gemini and Quivers clubs. After spending the evening together, they returned to his residence at Spring Gardens Apartments.

However, the night took a dark turn when he was drugged. Consolata allegedly stole $4,000, Ksh 10,000, a Samsung S20, and a Corn C105 phone before fleeing.

Detectives launched a forensic investigation and located Consolata at a hideout in the Hunters area of Kasarani. They recovered the stolen phones, which the victim positively identified.

Officers also found a 75-inch Samsung TV worth Ksh 107,000 and a Ramtons cooker valued at Ksh 55,000, both believed to have been purchased using proceeds from the crime.

Investigators also found two national ID cards—one Kenyan and one Ugandan—with different names but featuring Consolata’s photo, raising doubts about her true identity.

Consolata is currently detained at Kilimani Police Station and is set to appear in court today, November 18, 2024.

Authorities are warning the public to stay vigilant in social settings, especially during the festive season, when criminal activities increase.