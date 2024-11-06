Magistrate Grants 21-Day Custody of Prime Suspect in Eastleigh Murders

The prime suspect in the murder of three women abducted from Eastleigh, Nairobi, will remain in police custody as detectives work to complete their investigation.

On Monday, Makadara Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi ordered Hashim Dagane Muhumed’s detention at Ruaraka Police Station until December 2, 2024, when police will present him in court for further directions.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested Muhumed on November 3, 2024, following a tip-off from the public. He is under investigation for the deaths of Dahabo Daud Said, Musayba Abdi Mohamed, and Amina Abdirashid Dahir, all of whom were relatives.

Magistrate Njagi approved the detention after Police Sergeant Mohammed Hassan explained that the case’s complexity required additional time for a thorough investigation.

During the hearing, the court learned that Dagane had used a Nissan Note, registration number KDQ 718Y, to pick up the three women from their residences. The vehicle was later found abandoned at Ena Express Yard in the Wakulima area of Nairobi, with Dagane identified as its owner.

According to the police, Dagane was in constant communication with the victims and reportedly picked them up at different times on the nights of October 21 and 22, 2024, before they were later found brutally murdered.

Sergeant Hassan requested extended detention, stating that detectives needed more time to complete crucial investigative steps, including analyzing call data, conducting forensic examinations, and gathering witness statements.

“The police have a significant task to unravel this murder syndicate,” Sgt. Hassan stated, highlighting the complexity of the case.

In her ruling, Magistrate Njagi emphasized the importance of allowing police sufficient time to gather all necessary evidence before pursuing murder charges against Dagane.

“The police have shown a prima facie case justifying the suspect’s 21-day detention to enable a thorough investigation into the mysterious murders of the three women,” Njagi ruled.

The magistrate expressed deep concern about the rising violence against women, noting that over 90 women have been killed in the past 90 days. She concluded by approving the request to remand Dagane in custody, with the case set for mention on December 2, 2024, for further directions.