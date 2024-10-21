Oscar Sudi: ‘We Didn’t Touch the Mountain, Just Removed a Selfish Leader'”

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi sharply criticized the leadership style of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, describing the parliamentary impeachment as a crucial move for the country’s unity.

According to Sudi, Gachagua’s divisive leadership was detrimental, and his removal from office was in the best interest of the nation.

“Kenya is bigger than any one individual,” Sudi stated. “Today, I am here standing with fellow Kenyans and reminding tribal leaders that they have no place in a country of over 50 million people.”

Sudi clarified that the impeachment was not an attack on any particular community but a response to a leader who, in his view, was fostering tribal divisions.

“In Parliament, we didn’t target the mountain; we ousted a selfish leader who was trying to confine hardworking and patriotic Kenyans into a tribal cocoon. The country needs a Deputy President who will unify, not divide,” Sudi posted on his X handle.

In a video accompanying his statement, Sudi further emphasized that tribalism has no place in Kenya and urged citizens to embrace national unity.

“People often say, ‘Don’t touch the mountain,’ but we’ve come and seen that the mountain remains untouched,” Sudi remarked in Meru, referring to the common belief that leadership from the Mount Kenya region was being threatened.

He underscored the need for the country to move away from tribalism and ethnic arrogance. “The most important thing in Kenya is for us to unite and abandon tribalism, along with the arrogance that comes with it. The biggest problem in this country is that some people think they are more special than others,” Sudi stated.

He encouraged all Kenyans to realize that the nation belongs to its 50 million citizens, regardless of their ethnic background.

“We must leave tribalism behind. It is a serious problem. I want to remind the people of the mountain that they are found in every corner of this country,” Sudi added.

Sudi highlighted that communities from the Mount Kenya region are spread across the country, representing the true spirit of being Kenyan.

“You will find them in Lodwar, Eldoret, Bungoma, and Mombasa. These are the true Kenyans. So, let’s stop this talk of ‘the mountain,’ or saying we are from Rift Valley or elsewhere. We must embrace being Kenyans,” he urged.

He emphasized the need for a national identity that transcends tribal affiliations. “We must learn to identify as Kenyans. Do we want to repeat what happened in 2007/08? Wouldn’t that be the height of foolishness?” Sudi asked, recalling the post-election violence. “That is why we reject leaders who push their people into a corner.”

Sudi also pointed out that Gachagua’s removal was long overdue, stressing that the former Deputy President’s actions were damaging the country.

“What we did in Parliament wasn’t a joke. We acted because we saw him driving us toward division, and we cannot accept to be divided,” Sudi explained, accusing Gachagua of acting out of greed and pushing people into corners for personal gain.

“You are a leader of Kenya. I am a Member of Parliament for Kenya, representing Kapseret. That doesn’t mean I only represent the Kalenjin in Kapseret. You were the Deputy President of Kenya, and you should represent all Kenyans,” Sudi concluded.