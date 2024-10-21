Kalonzo Hails Gen Zs and Millennials as Heroes on Mashujaa Day

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka hailed Gen Zs as his heroes during Mashujaa Day celebrations yesterday, recognizing their courage in standing up against the government earlier this year.

Speaking at AIC Mwingi Town-Kasina, Kalonzo praised both Gen Zs and Millennials for their role in pushing for accountability.

“My heroes and heroines today are Kenyan Gen Zs and Millennials,” he declared, commending their bravery during protests.

He highlighted their defiance in the face of police brutality, noting, “You showed bravery in the face of police brutality because you dared to exercise your constitutionally guaranteed rights will be remembered as one of the most significant milestones and watershed moments in our 61-year history.”

Kalonzo emphasized that Kenya has been profoundly changed by their actions. “Your commitment, carrying the Kenyan flag and peacefully marching to hold the Executive and Legislative authorities accountable, has left a lasting impact on our minds and hearts,” he said.

“Because of your extraordinary and selfless actions, particularly your refusal to be silenced, Kenya will never be the same again. You have inspired all of us to hope for a better present and future.”

Kalonzo also honored journalists, describing them as heroes for their fearless reporting.

“You’ve been tear-gassed, shot at, and clobbered with police batons. Yet you have stood up, reporting in real-time without fear, the atrocities committed by this brutal regime in real-time, fearlessly. Hongera!” he remarked.