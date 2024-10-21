Trust Without a Contract: Linturi Reflects on His Decision with Ruto

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi expressed his regrets on Saturday about not signing a structured agreement with President William Ruto.

Speaking at a teachers’ event in the Igembe North area of Meru County, Linturi noted that he and Rigathi Gachagua did not formalize any agreement with Ruto while other Kenya Kwanza leaders were signing agreements through their political parties.

Linturi reflected on how he and the impeached deputy president chose to trust Ruto without any written agreement, a decision he now regrets.

“When we joined William Ruto, we worked diligently to secure the government. The only thing I regret is that while everyone else negotiated and signed agreements, Gachagua and I said, ‘No, let’s proceed; we trust you,’” he stated.

He emphasized that not signing an agreement left both him and Gachagua vulnerable to removal from the government.

Linturi urged Meru residents to learn from the mistakes he and Gachagua made and to plan effectively for the future.

“When you negotiate, you should emerge stronger and better, so you cannot be easily targeted. Today, I truly regret not having taken that step,” he concluded.