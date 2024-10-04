“Ichung’wah Pressuring Ruto To Get Rid of Gachagua, So He Can Become DP.” Senator Claims

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has made controversial remarks on the true motivation behind the impeachment motion of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview on DayBreak, Maanzo suggested that President William Ruto is facing significant pressure from his allies to remove Gachagua from office, allegedly to serve their personal interests.

Maanzo specifically pointed to National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah as one of the key figures eyeing Gachagua’s seat. The senator asserted that Ruto’s inner circle is determined to keep the Deputy President’s position for the Mt Kenya region, with an eye on the 2027 General Election.

Maanzo stated, “President Ruto and DP Gachagua are in the same ballot paper, they should either serve the whole term or both of them go so that Kenya can have a new beginning. I think the President needs to be looked at the matter carefully. He should not follow the Ichungwa’s of this world who pressure him.”

He further added, “You know the president is under a lot of pressure from certain fellows. Ichung’wah himself is interested in being the deputy president because they are saying if they remove Gachagua, they must bring in another Kikuyu and that’s why we are all guilty of tribalism.”

He continued, “There is nobody in Kenya not guilty of tribalism. What is happening is mob justice against Gachagua. If the issue is his wealth, he should be allowed to declare and explain his wealth.”

Maanzo urged President Ruto to rise above what he described as petty politics, saying, “The president has a duty to hold this country together, to be a symbol of national unity and be above this petty politics of MPs who are not working for the people who elected them.”

The Senator further alleged that lack of kickbacks from the DP’s office could also be behind the ouster motion. “The MPs expected Gachagua to call them every Friday to give them something from the confidential budget. This is what the accusations are about.”

The impeachment motion, introduced by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, lists 11 grounds for Gachagua’s removal. These include allegations of gross constitutional violations, corruption, and undermining the presidency.

The motion is currently in the public participation phase and is scheduled for debate in the National Assembly on October 8, 2024.