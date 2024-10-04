Fresh Twist As Mt. Kenya MPs Disown DP Impeachment Motion They Just Signed

In a fresh twist, several Members of Parliament from the Mt. Kenya region have withdrawn their support for a motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, despite having initially endorsed it.

This development has added a new dimension to the impeachment process, that threatens to end Gachagua’s short career in elected politics.

Among those who have changed their stance are MPs Geoffrey Wandeto (Tetu), Rahab Mukami (Nyeri), and Njoroge Wainaina (Kieni). These legislators have now declared that they will not proceed with efforts to remove DP Gachagua from office.

Rahab Mukami explained her change of heart, stating, “After soul-searching and reading through the motion I realised this is something our deputy president and the President sit down and resolve because Kenya is bigger than all of us. I have listened to the ground and the people of Nyeri have said they do not want the deputy president removed.”

Geoffrey Wandeto echoed similar sentiments, saying, “When we ask our people, they are saying they do not see this (impeachment) as a priority, they think we should be focusing on other priorities. As representatives of the people it behoves upon us to listen to our people and do what they have asked us. So on Tuesday, I will be voting NO.”

This reversal comes just a day after these MPs’ names were mentioned in Parliament as signatories endorsing the motion to remove Gachagua from office. Notably, these legislators represent Gachagua’s stronghold in Nyeri County.

Instead of pursuing impeachment, these MPs are now calling for a dialogue aimed at reconciling the President and his Deputy. Mukami emphasized this point, stating, “Our deputy president please, go to the President and ask for forgiveness. And for our President, please sit down with our deputy, speak and reach an agreement.”

However, not all MPs from the Deputy President’s home county have withdrawn their support. Eric Wamumbi (Mathira), Wambugu Wainaina (Othaya), and Duncan Mathenge (Nyeri Town) still back the motion.

The ripple effect of this change in stance has extended beyond Nyeri. Pamela Njoki, the Woman Representative for Embu, has also reconsidered her position.

In an official communication, Njoki indicated that while she had initially signed the motion, she has since withdrawn her support following consultations with Embu residents.

As the situation continues to evolve, all eyes will be on the upcoming parliamentary proceedings and the potential implications for the relationship between the President and his Deputy.