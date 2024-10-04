“Second Coming Cancelled..” How Pastor Mackenzie Convinced Over 400 To Meet Jesus Ahead

In a chilling revelation before a Mombasa court, survivors of the Shakahola massacre have shed light on the manipulative tactics employed by Paul Mackenzie, the alleged mastermind behind one of Kenya’s most horrific cult incidents.

Mackenzie, along with 95 co-accused, faces charges including terrorism, child cruelty, radicalization, murder, and violations of the Basic Education Act.

According to testimony from a minor under the Witness Protection Agency, Mackenzie convinced his followers that Jesus had personally informed him that the Second Coming was canceled. Instead, believers were told they would meet Christ in heaven if they fasted until death.

This macabre doctrine led to parents starving their own children, resulting in numerous fatalities.

The witness, a young boy, recounted how his mother, a devoted follower of Mackenzie, covertly relocated him and his brother from Mshomoroni, Mombasa County, to the infamous Shakahola forest in October 2020.

The journey involved a clandestine departure while their father was at work, followed by a bus ride to Malindi and finally transport to the forest via lorry.

Upon arrival at Shakahola, followers were immediately subjected to forced fasting. The witness described the heartbreaking deaths of young children, including four siblings under ten years old. Attempts to escape proved futile, with Mackenzie’s operatives recapturing runaways and forcing them to continue the deadly fast.

The court heard how the witness’s 10-year-old brother succumbed to starvation, followed shortly by their mother’s mysterious death. Police intervention ultimately saved the witness, who then underwent treatment and counseling.

A second witness, a Muslim minor, provided insight into Mackenzie’s recruitment tactics.

After experiencing relief from an illness following prayers at Mackenzie’s Good News International Church, the witness and his sister abandoned their education to join the cult. Mackenzie’s teachings, which included misinterpretations of Bible verses, convinced followers to reject modern medicine and formal education.

The testimonies revealed the cult’s far-reaching impact on families. In one instance, a mother sold household goods to join Mackenzie in Shakahola, despite her child’s cries.

She returned briefly in 2021, visibly weakened, only to disappear again in February 2023, never to be seen by her family again.

These harrowing accounts bring to light the devastating consequences of Mackenzie’s influence, which led to the deaths of over 400 individuals.

As the trial continues, the survivors’ testimonies offer crucial insights into the inner workings of a cult that managed to convince hundreds to choose death over life, all under the guise of spiritual enlightenment.