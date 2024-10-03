MP Hints At Backing Out of DP Gachagua Impeachment Motion, Despite Signing it Last Week

Embu Women Representative Pamela Njoki Njeru has indicated that her support for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment is not guaranteed when it comes to a vote, despite having signed the motion last week.

On Wednesday, Njoki issued a statement explaining her initial decision to sign the impeachment motion against Gachagua. She emphasized that her signature was not equivalent to a vote, but rather a means to ensure the democratic process was respected.

“It is important to clarify that signing the motion is not the same as casting a vote,” she stated. “My signature was simply to ensure that the democratic process is respected and that the motion can be tabled for debate in the National Assembly. As a legislator, I believe in giving every matter its due process and hearing.”

The MP’s statement suggests a potential shift in her stance, as she now indicates that her final decision will be guided by the wishes of her constituents.

“After careful reflection and serious consultations with my constituents, be assured that my conscience and your voice as Embu People will guide me to vote wisely in accordance with your wish when the motion is tabled,” she explained.

She went on to stress that her priority remains the interests of the people of Embu and that her ultimate decision would reflect what she believes is best for her constituents and the country at large.

Deputy President Gachagua is fighting for his political life, as members of his own party lead the charge to remove him from office. He has been urging Kenyans to call on their representatives to abandon this cause, and perhaps some pressure is getting to a few of them.

We’ll certainly be keeping a keen eye on the proceedings.