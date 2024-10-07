Former MP Declines Ruto’s Appointment

Former Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka has turned down President William Ruto’s appointment as head of the Animal Genetic Resource Centre. Munyaka cited the current political climate as the reason for his decision.

In a statement, Munyaka said, “After soul-searching, extensive consultations and in consideration of the current political climate that threatens the realization of the government’s economic transformation agenda, I have made the difficult decision to respectfully decline this appointment.”

The appointment, announced in a Kenya Gazette notice dated October 3, 2024, would have seen Munyaka serve as the AGRC boss for three years.

Munyaka expressed gratitude to President Ruto for the opportunity, stating, “Thank you again for considering me for this position. I wish you and your administration success in leading our country.”

This is not the first time Munyaka has been considered for a government position under Ruto’s administration. He was previously nominated as Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development, but the role was declared unconstitutional by the court.

Munyaka, who ran on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, lost his bid to retain his parliamentary seat in the 2022 general election to Caleb Mule of the Maendeleo Chap Chap party.