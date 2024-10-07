Lawyer Confirms That DP Gachagua Will Appear in Person for Impeachment Hearings

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will personally confront the impeachment charges against him in the National Assembly, his lawyer has confirmed.

Victor Swanya, a key member of Gachagua’s legal team, announced on Monday that the Deputy President is prepared to face his accusers head-on during Tuesday’s hearing.

“We are ready to face the Deputy President’s accusers and his excellency Rigathi Gachagua will be in the National Assembly in person on Tuesday,” Swanya stated emphatically. This decision underscores the gravity of the situation and Gachagua’s determination to defend his position directly.

The National Assembly has allocated a two-hour slot, beginning at 5 pm on Tuesday, for Gachagua to present his defense. While the Assembly’s Standing Orders allow for legal representation or even absence during such proceedings, Gachagua’s choice to appear in person shows his commitment to addressing the charges directly.

Swanya revealed that the Deputy President’s legal team, consisting of at least 25 lawyers, has been working tirelessly to prepare a robust defense. “As the legal team, we have done our part and prepared a solid and concrete response to every charge by the DP’s accusers,” he affirmed. Reports suggest that their strategy may include the use of electronic evidence, such as videos, to support Gachagua’s case.

The Deputy President faces 11 serious charges, brought forward by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse. These include allegations of constitutional violations, undermining national unity, contradicting government policies, interfering with devolved functions, and engaging in corruption and money laundering.

Gachagua’s decision to appear in person is particularly noteworthy given the severity and breadth of the charges. By choosing to face the National Assembly directly, he appears ready to address each allegation and defend his record in office.

The charges against Gachagua are wide-ranging and serious. They include:

Gross violations of the Constitution, including promoting ethnic discrimination and undermining national unity through divisive public statements. Contradicting government policies and failing to uphold his duties as Deputy President. Interfering with devolved county functions and undermining devolution. Threatening the judiciary and violating the principle of judicial independence. Failing to respect and defend the Constitution. Making inflammatory remarks that allegedly violate the National Cohesion and Integration Act by promoting ethnic hatred. Engaging in corruption, money laundering, and abuse of office. Making false and malicious statements, breaching the Penal Code and Leadership and Integrity Act. Gross misconduct, including attacks on the National Intelligence Service. Insubordination to the President. Bullying public officers and influencing corrupt practices.

The impeachment motion, if successful, could have far-reaching implications for Kenya’s political landscape. Gachagua’s personal appearance adds an element of drama to the proceedings, as he will have the opportunity to directly rebut the charges and make his case to both the Assembly and the nation.

As Tuesday’s session approaches, all eyes will be on the National Assembly. Gachagua’s in-person defense is set to be a pivotal moment in this high-stakes political process, potentially influencing not only his future but also the stability of the current administration.