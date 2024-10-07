President Ruto Urged To Appoint Mudavadi as DP

In the wake of the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Western Kenya finds itself embroiled in a heated debate over his potential successor.

A faction of regional parliamentarians has initiated a campaign advocating for Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to ascend to the role of deputy president, should Gachagua be removed from office.

Leading this charge are Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka and Matungu MP Peter Nabulindo.

The duo recently extolled Mudavadi’s virtues, characterizing him as “the safest, and least threatening pair of hands” in Kenya’s contemporary political landscape. Aseka argued that Mudavadi’s current position as the third-ranking government official naturally positions him as the logical successor to the deputy presidency.

“In the pecking order of the government, should the president leave office for one reason or the other, his deputy assumes the office automatically. The some should be applied to the office of the deputy president so that the third in command moves to the second position.” Aseka explained.

However, this proposal adds to President William Ruto’s growing dilemma regarding the selection of a potential new deputy. The Mount Kenya region alone has put forward at least seven candidates for consideration, including:

1. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki

2. Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru

3. Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro

4. Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome

5. Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata

6. National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa

7. Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri

Nabulindo, meanwhile, questioned Mount Kenya’s suitability for the deputy president role, highlighting Mudavadi’s extensive governance experience. “He has served as a vice president, he has held senior ministerial positions and was even a deputy prime minister at some point. No other politician in Kenya holds such credentials. Mr Mudavadi should therefore be appointed the next deputy president.”

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala expressed confidence in the Luhya community’s ability to produce capable deputy presidential candidates. “If given the opportunity, we would eagerly accept it, with an eye towards our plans for 2032,” Khamala stated.

However, not all Western Kenya leaders share this perspective. Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula maintains that the deputy president position should remain with a leader from the Mount Kenya region. Savula argued that the majority of Luhya leaders are not actively seeking the deputy presidency.

“As Luhyas, we are satisfied by the position of the prime Cabinet secretary held by Mr Mudavadi, the national assembly speaker held by Moses Wetang’ula, and the Cabinet seats of Wycliffe Oparanya and Debora Mulongo, and other positions including parastatal chiefs. We are focused on 2032 when we will stand behind one Luhya candidate,” Savula explained.

He further suggested that Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki would be a suitable replacement for Gachagua if the impeachment were to succeed.