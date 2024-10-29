DCI Offers Cash Reward for Information on Fugitive Serial Killer Jumaisi Kalusha

On Monday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sought public assistance in locating Collins Jumaisi Kalusha, the serial killer linked to the Kware murders.

In a public notice, the DCI announced a substantial cash reward for any Kenyan who provides information leading to his arrest, although the exact amount remains unspecified.

“A significant cash reward will be provided to anyone with credible information leading to the suspect’s arrest. The suspect hails from Shiru Sub-location, Shaviringa Location, Hamisi Sub-county in Vihiga County,” the notice stated.

Individuals with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can report confidentially via the anonymous #FichuaKwaDCI hotline at 0800722203. Alternatively, they can contact the police through the hotlines 999, 911, and 112, or visit any police station across the country.

Collins Jumaisi, who confessed to murdering 42 women, escaped police custody on Tuesday, August 20, alongside 12 Eritreans who were detained for being in Kenya illegally and awaiting repatriation. Initial reports indicated that the 13 escapees cut through a wire mesh and scaled a perimeter wall to make their escape.

However, preliminary investigations revealed that the escapees walked out through the main door, prompting the arrest of five police officers suspected of facilitating the escape. These officers were released on a cash bond of Kes.200,000 each on August 22 to allow further investigations.

Magistrate Martha Nanzushi granted them bail, stating that the DCI failed to present compelling reasons for a 14-day detention without charge. She noted that, while the investigation into the escape continues, the conditions for the officers’ release were strict enough to prevent any interference.

The officers—Corporal Ronald Babo and Constables Evans Kipkirui, Mollent Achieng, Zachary Nyabuto, and Gerald Mutuku—must report to the DCI twice a week as part of their bail conditions.