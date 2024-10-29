Nairobi’s Free Training Program to Equip Vulnerable Residents with Job-Ready Skills

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has launched an initiative to provide free education and skills training for vulnerable families in the county.

On Monday, he announced that his administration has partnered with several local colleges to offer short courses aimed at boosting residents’ employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“This is an opportunity for everyone. If you are a Nairobi resident from a vulnerable family, this initiative could be your chance to learn a new trade,” Sakaja said.

Brian Mulama, County Executive for Talent, Skills Development, and Care, highlighted the program’s impact, emphasizing its role in supporting those who may not have the resources to access training.

“Under Governor Sakaja’s leadership, we are committed to equipping our youth with essential skills. Hundreds dream of opportunities like this but lack the funds—this is their chance,” he added.

Residents interested in the program can register online through the Social Services Department’s link at freeacademy.iyfkenya.org, as explained by Social Services Chief Officer Boniface Nyamu. Available courses include catering, graphic design, electrical installation, plumbing, computer skills, carpentry, digital marketing, and beauty and hairdressing.

The registration deadline is Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 5 p.m. Selected applicants will attend training at various colleges across Nairobi, gaining practical skills that support economic independence.