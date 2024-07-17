Collins Jumaisi Khalusha: Suspected Kware Serial Killer Alleges Police Torture Led to Confession

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, suspected of murdering multiple women and dismembering their bodies before disposing of them in a quarry in the Kware area of Embakasi South, alleged police brutality before a Magistrate’s court in Nairobi,

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old appeared at the Makadara Law Courts, where the magistrate approved a police request to detain him as investigations continue. Initially, confusion surrounded his case when authorities first took him to a court in Kiambu. This court stated it did not have jurisdiction over the case, leading to his transfer to the magistrate’s court in Nairobi.

Through his lawyer, John Maina Ndegwa, Khalusha claimed that police tortured him into confessing to the murders of 42 women that allegedly occurred over a two-year period starting in 2022. He also appealed to the court for access to medical care.

“My client, as he sits there, is in dire need of urgent medical attention…for reasons that during the period under detention, he was subjected to molestation, torture and the confession that the public is being treated to having murdered 42 persons is laughable,” Ndegwa argued.

“My client has been subjected to horrendous inhuman mistreatment so that he can confess to issues which are alien to him. I pray that the court directs for urgent medical attention even as they do their investigations,” he added.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) dismissed the allegations of abuse, stating that only one police officer recorded the suspect’s statement.

The DCI requested to detain Khalusha for 30 days to conclude their investigation into the murders, arguing that his release could lead to further criminal activities.

The investigative agency also informed the court of their need for additional time to trace witnesses and the families of the victims, who are scattered across the country. They indicated plans for DNA sampling, an identification parade, and a mental assessment of the suspect.

However, the defense opposed this request, urging the court to limit the police’s detention of the suspect to only 14 days as investigations continue.

“Much of what has been presented to this court is mere speculation and apprehension, so my client still has the right to bail. Nothing concrete has been submitted,” argued lawyer Ndegwa.

“While the investigating officer and prosecution have the right to conduct investigations, my client, under Article 50, is entitled to a fair trial. They cannot have unlimited time. We will not agree to the 30 days and will request only 14 days,” he added.

Despite the defense’s objections, Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi granted the DCI permission to detain the suspect at any police station for the requested 30 days to complete their investigations.