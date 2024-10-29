Police Report: Eastleigh Triple Murder Suspect is an Ethiopian Ex-Police Officer

Hashim Dagane Muhumed, the prime suspect in the murder of three family members in Eastleigh, is reportedly from Ethiopia.

Detectives reported that the investigation points to Muhumed being from Ethiopia’s Somali region and that he had illegally acquired a Kenyan identification card.

Before coming to Kenya, Muhumed served as a regional police officer in Ethiopia but was later arrested and imprisoned on murder charges. Afterward, he fled to Kenya, where he set up a base and started a taxi business in Eastleigh and Parklands.

An investigator on the case noted that some of Muhumed’s family members remain in Ethiopia, and he could now be hiding in Kenya, Ethiopia, or Somalia. Village elders in areas where the suspect may seek refuge have been alerted to help secure his capture and transfer him to Kenyan authorities.

Police believe Muhumed was acquainted with his victims and had been involved in extortion operations in Nairobi. He is wanted for questioning in the killings of Amina Abdirashid, 22, her aunt Waris Dahabo Daud, 38, and her 12-year-old niece Nusayba Abdi Mohammed, whose bodies were scattered across various locations.

According to police, preliminary findings indicate the murders occurred after a ransom dispute. Muhumed allegedly contacted a relative of Waris demanding ransom money, but the relative refused to pay. The suspect reportedly attacked the victims after they failed to pay and had identified him during their captivity.

A survivor of the attack informed police that the killers initially demanded ransom but turned violent after realizing the victims could identify them. She claimed she had been abducted alongside the slain women and held in the same room where they were locked up for hours.

In her statement, she recounted overhearing the killers argue about the risk of being exposed since the victims had recognized them. To secure her release, her family raised Kes.1 million, which they deposited into an Ethiopian bank account.

Police are currently questioning at least four persons of interest, including security guards at the apartment where the murders took place, the apartment owner, and a suspected accomplice.