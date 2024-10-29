Chief Justice Urges Kenyan Women to Utilize Gender Justice Courts

Chief Justice Martha Koome has encouraged women to take advantage of gender justice courts, which are specifically designed to assist survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

During the Mombasa Women’s Summit, where women representatives from all 47 counties gathered, Koome delivered her remarks through Justice Agnes Murgor, presiding judge of Mombasa’s Court of Appeal.

Koome highlighted that these specialized courts are being established in areas identified as SGBV hotspots. She emphasized that they offer a safe and supportive environment where justice is served and made accessible for survivors, ensuring their voices are heard and their dignity upheld.

“We are rolling out gender justice courts, specialized to support survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV),” Koome announced.

She also urged women entrepreneurs, especially those operating small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to utilize small claims courts nationwide for commercial disputes involving amounts under Kes.1 million.

The Chief Justice noted that these courts are designed to resolve cases within 60 days, providing an efficient and cost-effective solution for women in business. “I urge the women of Mombasa and Kenya at large to take advantage of these courts, as they offer a valuable tool for resolving disputes that can hinder business operations. This approach enables women to thrive economically and continue contributing to the growth of their communities,” she stated.

Koome praised Mombasa Women Representative Zam Zam Mohamed for her “Second Chance” initiative, which has assisted over 65,000 youth in accessing jobs, education, and establishing SMEs. She emphasized that providing sanitary towels to schoolgirls fulfills a critical need while promoting dignity, allowing these young girls to continue their education without interruption.

In her address, Mohamed described the Second Chance program as a lifeline for young girls who have faced early pregnancies, forced marriages, and denied educational opportunities. She noted that, with the support of the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), the program will become a reality.

“This program will provide full scholarships, comprehensive support, and a nurturing environment to ensure that girls can return to school, complete their education, and pursue their careers,” Mohamed explained.

Mohamed also highlighted that the launch of the Mombasa Women’s Summit represents a pivotal step toward breaking cycles of poverty, disempowerment, and inequality. She stated that the summit aims to amplify efforts and advocate for stronger protections and legal avenues against SGBV, ensuring that women in Mombasa and other counties do not suffer in silence.

Additionally, she highlighted her ongoing support for over 200 children through full scholarships. “Through education, these young women will gain the skills, confidence, and knowledge to uplift themselves and inspire their communities,” Mohamed said.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho also attended the summit, pledging his support for women in Mombasa County through development projects. “Let us unite women from all six sub-counties. As a Cabinet Secretary in Ruto’s government, I will provide funding to help them develop themselves,” Joho stated.

The former Mombasa Governor assured attendees, “There is money, and we will bring it to the grassroots.”