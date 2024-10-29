Kenyan Pleads Guilty to Rape of Dementia Patient in Kansas Nursing Home

A Kenyan immigrant has received a sentence of over 17 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 85-year-old woman at a nursing home in Johnson County, Kansas.

Samuel Muniu Wambugu, who worked at The Heritage of Overland Park—a facility specializing in care for seniors with Alzheimer’s and dementia—was caught in the act by a colleague.

In January, Kansas authorities received a complaint stating that Wambugu and the elderly patient had been found naked in the patient’s bedroom. His co-worker, who discovered the situation, promptly reported it to the police, leading to Wambugu’s immediate arrest at the nursing home.

During the court proceedings, authorities revealed that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where medical examinations confirmed she had been raped. When asked about the incident, the elderly woman recounted that she was about to sleep when a man, later identified as Wambugu, assaulted her.

“Thinking about an older woman who likely was not able to protect herself from being sexually assaulted is just heartbreaking,” said Mitzi McFatrich, interim director of Kansas Advocates for Better Care.

Wambugu, 66, lives with his wife and children in Kansas. He appeared before the Johnson County District Court on two counts of rape and mistreatment of a dependent adult. He remained in custody at Johnson County Jail for the last eight months after failing to raise a $500,000 bond, equivalent to slightly over Kes.65 million.

On October 23, he pleaded guilty to the charges. The court ordered that Wambugu’s sentences for each charge run concurrently, totaling 208 months.