Ensuring Child Safety and Growth: Key Tips for Parents this Holiday Season

As children begin their two-month holiday, parents and guardians are urged to actively monitor and guide them, ensuring their safety until schools reopen.

Alfred Mosota, chairman of the Kisii Central Kenya Primary School Heads Association (KEPSHA) and principal of Kisii University Comprehensive School, called on parents to keep their children engaged to prevent them from falling into negative influences that could jeopardize their futures.

Mosota advised parents to involve children in household chores and church activities, which he sees as essential for both practical skills and spiritual growth. He encouraged families to keep children at home rather than sending them to stay with relatives, noting that maintaining direct supervision allows for better guidance and support if challenges arise.

Additionally, Mosota emphasized the importance of providing children with the necessary learning materials to fully engage with the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC). For parents with children preparing for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) tests, he encouraged them to offer steady support during this period.

Dr. Rhoda Auni, a Kisii University lecturer who attended the event, reinforced this message, advocating for closer family connections. She urged parents and guardians to be attentive to their children’s concerns, highlighting that addressing these issues can strengthen family bonds.

By serving as positive role models, parents can help children realize their potential in both education and personal talents. Dr. Auni also stressed the power of words, reminding parents of their lasting impact.

“I challenge parents and guardians to invest in their children’s education—it’s a treasure,” Dr. Auni stated.