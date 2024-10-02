Alfred Mutua First CS To Endorse Gachagua’s Impeachment

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has become the top most ranking member of government to back the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The motion, which has garnered support from various political factions, raises a wide range of allegations against Gachagua’s character and wealth.

CS Mutua, in an X post entitled “Why Rigathi Must Go,” argued that the Deputy President’s comments have undermined national unity efforts. He characterized Gachagua as a “rogue DP” and emphasized that the impeachment proceedings transcend political boundaries.

“The curse of Africa has always been tribalism and corruption. Today’s Kenya cannot be taken back. We are one country, one people and it will remain so,” Mutua stated, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The motion, introduced by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse – a member of Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap party, has drawn support from diverse political entities. Both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalition parties, including ODM and some members of the Wiper Party, have rallied behind the initiative.

Mutua further elaborated on the rationale behind the motion, saying, “Stirring an insurrection and violence, enslaving Kenyans with corrupt deals and attempting a coup are despicable actions that no leader should be allowed to get away with.” He asserted that such behavior contradicts the principles of his party and the ruling coalition.

The legislative process for the impeachment is set to unfold in the coming weeks. Members of Parliament are scheduled to debate the motion, followed by a vote. If the required majority is achieved in the National Assembly, the motion will proceed to the Senate for further deliberation and voting.

We’ll be watching to see whether other high ranking government officials will add their voice.