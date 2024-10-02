Moha Jicho Pevu: I Do NOT Support Gachagua Impeachment Motion

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has publicly distanced himself from the impeachment process against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The MP took to X to express his opposition to the motion, describing it as “ill-intentioned” and aimed at demonizing a public servant who has made significant contributions to the country.

“I have carefully read the charges in the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. In good faith, I do not support this cause of action,” Ali stated, emphasizing that he did not sign the impeachment motion.

The impeachment motion, tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, outlines 10 serious charges against Gachagua, including:

Alleged corruption and money laundering

Insubordination to President William Ruto

Gross violation of the law

Inciting ethnic hatred

Bullying officials at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA)

Publicly attacking Justice Esther Maina

Mutuse highlighted concerns over Gachagua’s rapid accumulation of wealth, questioning how the Deputy President’s net worth allegedly grew from Sh800 million to Sh5.2 billion in just two years, despite an annual salary of approximately Sh12 million.

Despite Ali’s opposition, the motion has garnered significant support within the National Assembly, and is widely expected to pass of come very close.

A total of 291 MPs have reportedly signed in favor of Gachagua’s removal from office based on the charges presented.

Next Steps in the Impeachment Process

Speaker Moses Wetangula has outlined the upcoming stages of the impeachment process:

Public participation is scheduled for Friday, October 4, to be coordinated across all 47 counties. The impeachment motion will be officially tabled and debated by MPs. A hearing is set for Tuesday, October 8, where Gachagua will have the opportunity to appear in person, through legal representation, or both. MPs will vote on the motion. If one-third of the House (233 MPs) supports the removal, Gachagua will stand impeached and immediately cease to hold office.

Speaker Wetangula emphasized the crucial role of public participation in the process, stating, “It would be absurd for anyone to imagine that a motion such as the one presented before the House may be concluded without the participation of the public. I’m indeed persuaded that public participation is an integral element of the process of removal of an elected state officer from office.”

As the impeachment process against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua unfolds, it continues to draw attention and divide opinion among lawmakers and the public. The coming days will be crucial in determining the outcome of this significant political development in Kenya.