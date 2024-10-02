SGR Sh12,000 Premium Class Launches Today

Kenya Railways is set to elevate the travel experience for passengers with the introduction of a new premium class service on its Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line.

The inaugural journey of this luxury option (previously announced) is scheduled for today Wednesday, October 2, departing from Nairobi Terminus at 3 pm.

The new luxury coach elicited emotions when the staggering price tag of Sh12,000 one-way was announced.

Tickets are now available for booking through their online platform. “We are introducing premium class onto Madaraka Express from October 2, 2024, from Nairobi Terminus to Mombasa Terminus,” stated Kenya Railways in an official notice on X.

Interested travelers are encouraged to secure their seats promptly at https://metickets.krc.co.ke.

This new offering promises a superior travel experience with a range of exclusive amenities. Passengers opting for the premium class will enjoy enhanced comfort with fully reclining seats and generous legroom. The premium coach is designed to provide a secluded environment, separated from other compartments to ensure privacy and exclusivity.

Kenya Railways emphasized the versatility of the premium service, stating, “The premium coach offers privacy and exclusivity ensuring passengers can work, relax or simply enjoy the beautiful scenery.” Additionally, premium class ticket holders will have access to VIP lounges and benefit from priority boarding and disembarkation at terminals, further streamlining their journey.

With the introduction of this luxury option, Kenya Railways now offers a three-tier service on its SGR trains:

1. Premium Class: Ksh12,000

2. First Class: Ksh4,500

3. Economy Class: Ksh1,500

The launch of the premium service marks a significant milestone in Kenya’s railway sector, potentially attracting a new segment of travelers and enhancing the overall appeal of train travel in the country.

It however remains to be seen just how many Kenyans are willing to part with flying money for a 6 hour trip.