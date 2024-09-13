Sabina Chege Advises Ruto: ‘Delegate Responsibilities, You’re Not a Machine’

Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege has faulted President William Ruto for trying to handle every task himself rather than delegating responsibilities.

Chege noted that Ruto seems involved in every aspect, from decision-making and project launches to public engagement.

“He needs a team. He needs people who can work for him. Let the Cabinet Secretaries handle project launches, and let the Principal Secretaries conduct feasibility studies,” Chege said during a Thursday interview with Spice FM.

She likened Ruto’s role to being in a kitchen, “cooking, serving, washing dishes, and also advising himself.”

Chege also highlighted Ruto’s frequent trips for project launches, suggesting these duties should be managed by other officials. She argued that Ruto should focus on higher-level responsibilities, such as chairing the Cabinet.

Advising the President to take some time off, Chege warned that if Ruto continues with his demanding schedule, he may eventually break down and make poor decisions due to the pressure.

“He is human, not a machine, and can’t handle everything,” she opined.

Furthermore, Chege recommended that Ruto build a team with practical experience and a deep understanding of what Kenyans need from the current administration, rather than relying solely on individuals with theoretical knowledge.

At the same time, Chege criticized the Kenya Kwanza administration for abandoning its earlier religious-centered strategy. She pointed out the abrupt shift in focus following the recent anti-government protests that rocked the country.

Sabina Chege argued that the Ruto administration initially relied on religious strategies to address national issues before turning to political tactics. She recalled the event on February 14, 2023, when Kenya Kwanza organized a crusade at Nyayo Stadium to pray for rain. After the religious gathering, leaders, including President William Ruto, attributed the subsequent rainfall to their petitions to God.

“Kenya Kwanza came in with the issue of church, we believe in God and I think every conversation they started with ‘Bwana Asifiwe (Praise God), but the Bwana Asifiwe ( Praise God) has faded.

“They have kept the Bible down now and they are looking for solutions from people and not God. Initially remember when there was no rain, there were prayers at Nyayo Stadium. But when the political issues came, they went to look for political friends so that they can come together to have numbers in Parliament. But what happened to your God that you so much believed in who gave you all the solutions,” Sabina Chege continued.

Chege observed that many political leaders are sticking to outdated tactics, which could negatively impact their 2027 campaigns and result in losing their elective positions. She also hinted at a significant shift in voting patterns in the Mt Kenya region, traditionally known for its block voting.

The lawmaker referenced the Gen-Z-led protests, emphasizing that they sent a powerful message about the new political landscape.

“If the young people agree to vote, things will change. It is going to be issue-based. We need to stop looking at the next election and look at what Kenyans want,” she stated.