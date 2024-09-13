President Ruto Seeks Youth Employment Opportunities in Germany

President William Ruto left the country on Thursday evening for a two-day official visit to Germany, focusing on strengthening cultural, economic, and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed announced that the visit will feature high-level engagements, including the signing of the Kenya-Germany Agreement on Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership and participation in the annual Citizens’ Festival, known as Bürgerfest.

“President Ruto will attend and address this year’s prestigious Citizens’ Festival, themed ‘Pamoja – Stronger Together.’ Kenya has the honor of being the profile partner country, marking the first time a non-European nation has partnered with Germany for this festival,” Mohamed said.

Ruto will also hold bilateral talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz. These meetings will aim to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as green energy and climate action, digital collaboration, trade and investment, skills development, labor, and regional and international peace and security.

Additionally, the President is scheduled to participate in a CEO Forum, engaging with top German business leaders from companies like Mercedes-Benz, YouTube, and AIDA Cruises to strengthen trade and investment ties.

Ruto also aims to create employment opportunities for the youth and enhance educational and vocational training options.

“Germany will waive the requirement for a labor market test for Kenyans prior to employment. Furthermore, Germany will issue long-stay visas for eligible Kenyans pursuing studies or vocational training. Upon completion, Kenyan students and apprentices can extend their stay to gain professional experience and potentially secure employment in Germany,” Mohamed stated.