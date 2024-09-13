Kiambu Woman Shares Harrowing Ordeal of Hot Water Attack by Partner

A woman in Kiambu County is recovering from severe burn injuries after her partner allegedly poured hot water on her face.

Following a 14-day hospital stay, 29-year-old Nelly Wanjiku now relies on drinking eight to ten liters of water daily as part of her recovery. Wanjiku vividly recalls the night of August 29, 2024, when her partner attacked her.

“I was on a long phone call with my parents, and I believe he had tried calling several times without getting through. He showed up at my door at 11 PM, hugged me, and went straight to the kitchen. I think he was looking for knives. I asked if he was hungry, and he said yes. He also requested hot water to drink since he had been outside in the cold. After heating water in the kettle, he splashed it on my face,” Wanjiku recounted to NTV.

Wanjiku ran to her baby’s nanny, who was holding her daughter, and told her to take the child and leave the house. Meanwhile, her attacker was not finished.

“He splashed the remaining boiling water on my back, and the pain intensified. I ran to the tap for cold water, but it wasn’t running. He watched me struggle, emotionless, as I started to lose consciousness,” she explained.

Fortunately, neighbors heard her cries and rushed her to the hospital while her attacker fled the scene. Wanjiku identified her assailant as Simon Mwangi Maina.

The GBV victim, who has a background in finance, had previously supported Simon in starting a business and even housed him temporarily after his home was robbed.

Their relationship began to deteriorate when Wanjiku refused to take things further. “He wanted to move in, but I didn’t think it was the right time. I told him he needed to get his finances in order first. I wasn’t pushing him away, but I didn’t want us to live together,” she said, as quoted by NTV News.

Since the incident, Simon has gone into hiding, with reports suggesting he may be in various parts of the country. Until authorities locate him, Wanjiku remains cautious but has found solace in her faith, believing that her ordeal may help protect others.

“I told God that if the pain I endured can save other women from him, I’ll accept it. His intent was to kill me, but I refused to die. My biggest fear was that my daughter wouldn’t recognize me, but I thank God for my healing,” she said.

Wanjiku reported the incident to Kiambu Police Station, with the OB number 03/29/08/2024. Authorities are urging anyone with information about Simon’s whereabouts to come forward.