PS Njogu Shares Links for Kenyans Seeking Work in Germany

Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu has provided two useful links for Kenyans interested in working in Germany.

Last Friday, Kenya and Germany signed the Comprehensive Agreement on Sharing of Labour, Talent, and Mobility in Berlin. This agreement allows Germany to welcome skilled and semi-skilled Kenyan workers through a controlled labor migration program.

Njogu highlighted the urgent need for labor in German companies, driven by demographic differences between the two nations. She stated that Kenyans can explore job opportunities in Germany by visiting the websites Make It In Germany and Deutschland.de.

During her Wednesday interview on Spice FM, Njogu noted that the agreement addresses the recognition of Kenyan skills, accreditation, and certificates.

The PS also highlighted ongoing efforts to align various Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions. She mentioned, “For instance, we are exploring how a TVET institution in Kirinyaga can collaborate with one in Bremen to facilitate co-learning, co-teaching, and exchange programs.”

Njogu emphasized that the two countries would facilitate the transfer of skills and technology through these job opportunities, providing Kenyans with good jobs, competitive wages, and valuable experiences.

However, she advised that learning the German language would significantly enhance applicants’ chances in the job market.