PS Njogu Clarifies President Ruto’s Claims of 250,000 Germany Jobs for Kenyans

Kenya’s Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu clarified that the recent labor deal signed between Kenya and Germany does not specify the number of available jobs.

In an interview with NTV, she stated, “The question of whether it is 250,000, 30,000, or 10,000 is irrelevant because the opportunities depend on how many qualify.”

Njogu emphasized that this agreement is non-quota-based, distinguishing it from others that limit the number of visas a country can receive. “Germany has opened its market to Kenyans, provided they meet the necessary qualifications under its laws,” she explained.

Last Friday, Nairobi and Berlin formalized an agreement covering various aspects, including labor mobility, apprenticeships, student training, labor market needs, employment, employee welfare, and the readmission and return of workers. This deal emerged during a meeting between President William Ruto and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

In a statement to the German broadcaster DW, Ruto highlighted that the agreement would “unlock 250,000 job opportunities for young Kenyans.” He added, “It is a win-win situation; Germany faces a significant labor deficit while Kenya has a labor oversupply.”

PS Njogu further clarified that the figure of 250,000 jobs reflects the number of opportunities discussed between Ruto and Scholz.

“One of the issues President Ruto and Chancellor Scholz discussed was the size of the market and how many opportunities exist. The 250,000 is the size of the market,” she noted.

Njogu concluded by urging Kenyans to focus on how to prepare themselves for success in this emerging market rather than fixating on the number of jobs available.

“What Kenyans ought to be concerning themselves with is not whether there are 250,000 jobs… it is how to prepare themselves to play in this market.”