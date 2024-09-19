Haiti Gang Leaders Seek Truce as Kenyan Officers Capture Gang Members and Seize Weapons

On Tuesday, Kenyan Police and Haitian officers conducted security patrols in Delmas, leading to the arrest of several gang members.

Godfrey Otunge, head of the Command mission, announced that the raid captured members of the “Chen Mechan and Pierre 6” gangs, including two gang leaders.

Otunge detailed that the operation caused many gang members to flee as officers intensified their efforts.

“Some of the key areas that the joint operations have been able to recapture and maintain dominance patrols include various streets in Delmas,” the commander reported.

“The joint operations incorporated different formed HNP Units that saw the key areas pacified with several gangs members fleeing in consternation,” he added.

The security operations also resulted in the destruction and removal of several barricades set up by gangs to block officers’ access to their residences. Among these was a double wall erected by the ‘400 Mawazo’ gang on a road leading to the streets of Delmas.

Otunge also revealed that, over the past few days, the Haitian government received multiple truce requests from gang leaders. However, he confirmed that the administration would not consider these requests.

“A number of gang leaders have been sending emissaries for truce and dialogue,” Otunge stated.

“But the joint message from Prime Minister Garry Conille, Director General HNP Normil Rameau, and MSS Force Commander SAIG Godfrey Otunge is clear: ‘Surrender, lay down your weapons, and be prepared to face prosecution for the atrocities you have committed,’” Otunge declared.