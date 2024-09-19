Families Begin Burial Process as All Victims of Hillside Academy Fire Are Identified

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor announced that authorities have positively identified all 21 victims of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Oduor confirmed that they have started contacting the victims’ relatives.

“We have received the DNA results for the 21 victims of the fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy, and all bodies have been identified through DNA,” he stated.

He added that “the government chemist was able to match the samples obtained from the bodies of the victims and the parents.”

Dr. Oduor reported that a team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Red Cross, and counselors is assisting families with the burial process. He conducted the autopsy with support from other forensic experts.

The collection of DNA samples for victim identification began last week. The tragic fire claimed the lives of 21 boys and left at least 14 others injured. The DCI noted that the fire burned 19 bodies beyond recognition, making DNA analysis essential for identification. Two pupils died in the hospital while receiving treatment.

While the cause of the fire remains unknown, DCI detectives are actively investigating to uncover the details.

“The investigating team is working around the clock, recording statements from persons of interest and making significant progress in this inquiry,” the DCI reported.