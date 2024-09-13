City Hall Issues Ultimatum: Marikiti Traders Must Move to New Market Within a Week

Traders at Nairobi’s Wakulima Market, also known as Marikiti, face an ultimatum to relocate to the new Wakulima Market on Kangundo Road within seven days or risk losing their market spaces. This announcement comes despite protests on Thursday morning against the planned relocation. The demonstrations led to traffic disruptions and prompted police to use tear gas on the protesting traders, resulting in some city county government offices being set on fire.

Later that day, Acting County Secretary Godfrey Akumali addressed journalists, emphasizing City Hall’s commitment to decongesting the CBD. He asserted that relocating the traders is a crucial step in this initiative. Akumali pointed out that the New Wakulima Market was specifically built to facilitate the relocation of Marikiti traders.

“As we speak, Marikiti Market cannot accommodate the number of traders along with their customers, which is why the New Wakulima Market was constructed,” Akumali stated.

The Kes.800 million New Wakulima Market is located in Mowlem Ward, Embakasi West sub-county. The African Development Bank (AfDB) funded the project, and the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) implemented it.

Construction of the two-story market began in July 2017 and concluded a year later. The market is designed to accommodate 5,000 traders, aiming to alleviate congestion in county markets while enhancing access to quality, affordable, and sustainable food.

Some of the protesting Marikiti traders expressed frustration over City Hall’s vacation notice, which directed them to move immediately, describing it as inconvenient. Others complained that they had not received space allocations at the new market, alleging it was already full.

However, Akumali countered that Kura had already allocated spaces for the traders.

“We are aware that public participation had taken place, and traders were informed of the relocation plans years ago,” he said.

In response to claims that the market was full, the county government assured traders that the New Wakulima Market has sufficient space.

“The New Wakulima Market has space for 5,000 traders. The market has been lying idle for years, and now we want to activate the project,” Akumali added.

City Hall condemned the violent protests that resulted in the destruction of county offices. Akumali claimed these events were politically motivated and stated that those responsible would face legal consequences.

Additionally, City Hall urged traders to relocate to the new market and encouraged them to engage with officials from the Business and Hustlers Sector to address any further concerns.

Akumali reiterated the requirement for wholesalers to relocate to Kangundo Road and emphasized that hawkers must adhere to designated trading areas and times to maintain order in the city.

“We are asking our traders to move to Kangundo Road market, and we shall continue to engage with them as a county,” Akumali said.