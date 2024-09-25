MCK Opens Applications for Paid Internship Opportunities

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has opened applications for an industrial attachment program specifically for communications and media students. In a notice issued on September 24, 2024, the council announced a partnership with recognized media houses across the country to provide students with valuable practical work experience before graduation.

MCK aims to enhance students’ skills and understanding of the media industry through this program, preparing them for successful careers in communications and journalism.

“The Media Council of Kenya, in collaboration with recognized media houses, runs a media industrial attachment designed to equip journalism and media students with the practical experience necessary for graduation and readiness for the job market,” the notice stated.

The council welcomes applications from individuals of all backgrounds and emphasizes its commitment to non-discrimination based on disability, race, color, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, or any other category protected by law.

The attachment program will last for three months, running from October to December 2024. Selected students will receive a monthly stipend to support them during the program.

“The attachment lasts for three months, from October to December 2024. The Council will provide a monthly stipend to cover the trainees’ upkeep,” MCK confirmed.

Requirements

Beneficiaries will be placed in recognized media outlets across the country, specializing in areas such as print, broadcast radio/television, technical/production, and digital media. Students pursuing degrees or diplomas in journalism, media studies, communications, digital communication, or corporate communication are eligible to apply. Additionally, applicants must be final-year students from recognized universities or colleges.

Candidates should submit a recommendation letter from their institution that indicates the required placement period. MCK states that applicants must also have valid registration for the Industrial Attachment unit at their college or university.

Other requirements include academic transcripts for the current academic year and a valid student identification card. Furthermore, applicants need a valid MCK Student Press Card for 2024 and should include samples of any previous journalistic work.

How to Apply

Interested students can apply by submitting all required documents through the link provided on the MCK Careers page.

Applicants should use the subject title: “Application for MCK Media Industrial Attachment Programme.” All applications must be submitted by Monday, September 30, 2024.

The Media Council of Kenya has reiterated that it does not solicit payments or recruit through agents or agencies.