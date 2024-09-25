Televangelist Ezekiel Odero Loses Appeal to Recover New Life Church License

The Court of Appeal has declined to reinstate the license of televangelist Ezekiel Odero’s New Life Prayer Centre and Church in Kilifi. Odero had appealed to reverse a ruling by High Court Judge Jairus Ngaah, which supported the Registrar of Societies’ decision to revoke the church’s operating license.

According to court records, the Church failed to submit its annual returns by April 13, 2023, prompting the case. The Registrar of Societies informed the court that the church did not comply with legal requirements, and on May 18, they officially notified Pastor Ezekiel of its registration cancellation.

The church was one of several closed for improper registration after the Shakahola massacre. Although pastor Odero and others obtained temporary court orders to halt the closures, their licenses remained under review.

On Tuesday, Court of Appeal Judges Daniel Musinga, Kathurima M’inoti, and Mwaniki Gachoka dismissed Odero’s application, noting that he and other church officials had not followed the legal dispute resolution procedures before approaching the courts.

The judges stated that New Life Prayer Centre and Church was required to appeal to the Cabinet Secretary first and, if unsatisfied, pursue a second appeal in the High Court.

“In accordance with the consistent rulings of this Court and the Supreme Court, which require parties to exhaust the dispute resolution mechanisms provided by law before turning to the High Court or courts of equal status, we find that the intended appeal is not arguable,” the court ruled.

The appellate judges upheld Judge Ngaah’s position, reiterating “a party must first invoke the dispute resolution mechanisms before moving to the High Court”.