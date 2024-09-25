Parliament to Impeach Gachagua by Christmas, Barasa and Shollei Declare

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has declared that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will be impeached before the end of the year.

Barasa suggested that Gachagua’s actions over the past year have paved the way for his removal, claiming that an impeachment motion is already being prepared.

“Rigathi Gachagua impeached himself one year ago. The National Assembly will have the courage to remove him,” Barasa remarked.

Barasa also dismissed Gachagua’s accusations that MPs had been bribed to damage his reputation and push for his impeachment. He stressed that the current Parliament operates independently and without external influence.

“Before Christmas this year the deputy president will celebrate his holiday back at his village in Karatina after Parliament sends him packing,” Barasa declared.

The MP accused Gachagua of promoting tribalism, which has created tensions within the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. He further criticized the deputy president’s approach to development, accusing him of favoring regions that supported President Ruto in the 2022 elections.

“Gachagua does not want regions that did not overwhelmingly support Ruto in 2022 to get development. His philosophy is if you did not vote for the current regime you should not be in government,” Barasa added.

Elsewhere, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei backed Barasa’s stance, announcing her willingness to oversee the impeachment process once it reaches Parliament.

“I will personally send you home. Consider this your notice. You are going to be impeached, and I can confirm that,” Shollei declared.