Lupita Nyong’o Stars in ‘The Wild Robot,’ a Sci-Fi Adventure Exploring Technology and Kindness

At the world premiere of “The Wild Robot” in Toronto on Sunday, Lupita Nyong’o revealed that the DreamWorks animated sci-fi film explores both the positive and negative aspects of technology.

Adapted from Peter Brown’s book series, the film tells the story of a shipwrecked robot who must adapt and survive on a remote, uninhabited island.

“This movie explores both the sinister side of technology and the potential for technology to be on our side,” Nyong’o, who voices the protagonist Roz, said on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Director Chris Sanders, who also wrote the screenplay, described the challenge of portraying technology, especially since Brown’s books were written before the rise of artificial intelligence.

“We’ll find a balance. New technology is often exciting and a bit frightening at first, but we will eventually adjust,” Sanders explained. His previous directorial credits include “Lilo & Stitch” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

An ensemble cast, including Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, and Kit Connor, provides the voices for the animals Roz encounters on the island.

Nyong’o’s robot character learns to communicate with these animals and uses kindness as a key survival strategy.

“The message at the heart of the story is that kindness is a superpower,” Nyong’o said.

“Roz is a robot that never loses sight of her essence, which is to be of help to anybody. She’s still able to adapt and become more than what she was programmed to be.”

Sanders noted that while Brown’s focus on kindness was not explicitly detailed in the book, it became a crucial element he sought to “memorialize” on screen.

The film is set to premiere in theaters on September 27.