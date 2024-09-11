Kiambu Residents Threaten Action Over Hyena Crisis, Governor Calls for KWS Response

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi has warned the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) about the recent hyena attacks in the county. During his address on Tuesday, September 10, Wamatangi stated that if KWS does not take action, local residents will take matters into their own hands to address the hyena crisis.

“We have given KWS our final warning. We no longer want to discuss this issue. They must take immediate action, not just talk,” Wamatangi stressed.

He added, “Otherwise, we are ready. As the Governor, I will be at the forefront, along with my people here in Kiambu, as we resist. If we don’t have the security to ensure that people aren’t being killed by these hyenas, then we will organize ourselves to protect the lives of our children.”

Wamatangi also urged Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano to ensure that KWS and the Wildlife State Department address the hyena crisis. He highlighted that hyenas have killed at least 22 people in Kiambu County.

“Cabinet Secretary for Wildlife, Rebecca Miano, as you step into your new role, know that work awaits you. Your department has taken the people of Kiambu back to a place we don’t want to remember. We expect to see you and KWS take action,” Wamatangi added.

His remarks followed a tragic incident on September 4, 2024, when a hyena mauled a five-year-old boy in Juja. In response, on September 6, KWS urged the public to minimize movement at night, dispose of waste properly to avoid attracting hyenas, and refrain from tampering with traps set for the animals.

Meanwhile, State House advisor Moses Kuria has attributed the recent attacks in Kiambu County to a “new species” of hyenas. He pointed out that hyenas and humans have historically coexisted peacefully in the area. “KWS has now identified a new, aggressive species of hyenas that pose a threat to humans,” Kuria claimed.

In response to the escalating crisis, KWS says it has launched an intensive operation to capture and relocate the rogue hyenas.

The Wildlife Service has dispatched specialized officers from across the country to hunt these animals. “We have deployed dozens of our officers from different regions, equipped with the necessary machinery to capture the hyenas,” stated Joseph Dadacha, Senior Assistant Director for the Central Rift, on Sunday.

Once captured, authorities plan to relocate the hyenas to areas far from human settlements. In addition to the capture operation, KWS will conduct regular patrols, implement awareness programs, and engage local communities to prevent future encounters.

The National Environment Management Authority will also inspect local dumpsites and quarry sites to address potential environmental factors contributing to the problem.

Earlier this year, KWS reported that rabies was the cause of hyena attacks in Nairobi, Kajiado, and Kiambu counties.