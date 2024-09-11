Gachagua Launches Initiative to Link Jua Kali Sector with Job Opportunities

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua chaired a multi-agency meeting at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, to develop a framework that connects the Jua Kali sector to job opportunities.

During the meeting, Gachagua announced that the government is adopting a revolutionary approach to dignifying the Jua Kali workforce by leveraging the existing Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) policy. He emphasized that this initiative aims to transform informal skills and expertise into formal employment and create linkages to opportunities both locally and internationally.

“The Jua Kali sector is a source of livelihood for millions of our people. This sector is rich in skills and expertise that drive our economy. With the RPL policy in place, we are taking a revolutionary approach to dignifying the Jua Kali workforce by transforming informal skills into formal employment and providing linkages to opportunities locally and internationally,” Gachagua stated.

The Deputy President highlighted that the multi-agency meeting has placed the country on a path to develop a comprehensive framework that connects Jua Kali artisans to job opportunities while also supporting self-employment financing.

Attendees at the meeting included State House Deputy Chief of Staff Josphat Nanok, State Department for Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu, and State Department for Cabinet Affairs PS Idris Dokota. Representatives from various state departments were also present, including those from the State Department for Technical and Vocational Education Training, the State Department for Labour and Skill Development, the State Department for MSME Development, and the State Department for Housing and Urban Development.

Furthermore, representatives from the Kenya National Quality Authority, National Industrial Training Authority, Technical and Vocational Education Training Authority, TVET Training Curriculum Development, Assessment and Certification Council, Micro and Small Enterprise Authority, and the Kenya National Federation of Jua Kali also attended.

In related news, Dennis Itumbi, the newly appointed head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, announced on September 5, 2024, that this year’s Mashujaa Day will feature the theme “Boma Yangu.” This theme aims to highlight the success of the Affordable Housing program, showcasing the jobs created, the boost to the Jua Kali sector, and the homes built nationwide.