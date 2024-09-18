Hillside Academy Owner Announces Changes and Support Plans After Fire

On Tuesday, David Kinyua, the owner of Hillside Endarasha Academy, announced changes being implemented at the school following the handover from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for renovations. This decision comes in the wake of a tragic fire that claimed the lives of 21 pupils at the school, leaving a profound impact on the community.

Kinyua expressed his heartfelt sorrow over the tragedy, urging Kenyans to keep the affected community in their prayers.

“I have been deeply saddened by this tragedy. I was with the students for 13 years, and I never expected this to happen,” Kinyua stated in a heartfelt video message.

He continued in Swahili, saying, “Ni mimi nimekufiwa na watu wengi, naomba Mungu tu na kila mtu atushikilie na watusaidie na maombi ili tupone haraka,” which translates to, “I have also lost many people; I pray to God that everyone supports us and helps us with prayers so that we recover quickly.”

Renovations

Kinyua informed the press that the school had received permission to start repairs on the dormitory.

“We were allowed to begin repairs on the dormitory on Saturday,” he said

Kinyua further clarified that the dormitory that burned down would not be renovated; instead, a new one would be constructed at a different location. To prevent re-traumatization, especially for boys returning to their dorms, he mentioned that the pathway leading to the former building has been closed.

To provide further support, Kinyua announced the formation of a committee dedicated to ensuring that all pupils who lost their belongings in the fire receive the necessary assistance. He emphasized that parents would not need to repurchase any items when the school resumes.

“The affected children will not buy anything. We have organized how the pupils will receive everything, from mattresses and boxes to uniforms and shoes, so the children will return with everything they left with,” he explained.

School’s Reopening

Regarding the school’s reopening, Kinyua revealed that he called for a prayer meeting with parents on Monday to discuss the next steps and facilitate a smooth transition for the pupils.

“We have invited the parents, the reverend, and education officers for prayers and discussions to decide how to resume normal operations,” he stated.

In an effort to create more space, Kinyua announced that the school would reduce the number of boarders from 330 to 195 pupils.

“We do not have enough room for the boarders; those pupils who live near the school will become day scholars so that we can accommodate fewer boys,” he said.

Currently, 87 boys and 98 girls will be boarders, while the rest will attend as day scholars. Previously, there were 164 boys and 166 girls.

Finally, Kinyua expressed gratitude to the DCI, stating that they are eagerly awaiting the report on the investigations into the inferno.

“I also want to thank the Kenya Red Cross for collecting data and providing counseling sessions. They supported us during this difficult time,” the director concluded.