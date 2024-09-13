EACC Recovers KES. 511 Million in Cash and High-Value Properties in Corruption Crackdown

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has transferred 35 title deeds valued at Kes. 5 billion and cash assets totaling Kes. 511 million to the National Treasury as part of its ongoing anti-corruption campaign.

During a press briefing at State House on Wednesday, EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak outlined that asset tracing plays a crucial role in the commission’s strategy to combat corruption.

Asset tracing involves following financial trails to uncover the origins and revenue generated by criminal activities.

Mbarak provided several examples of properties recovered through the commission’s efforts. The most notable was a 1.88-acre plot in Kisumu, owned by the Judiciary, valued at Kes. 1.4 billion. He also highlighted three properties in Eldoret, totaling 3.25 acres and valued at approximately Kes. 1.2 billion. These properties had been unlawfully acquired from the National Police Service.

Additionally, Mbarak mentioned a 0.5-acre property in Kilimani, Nairobi, valued at Kes. 700 million. He also listed a one-acre plot in Eldoret worth Kes. 700 million, which belonged to Uasin Gishu County Referral Hospital, and 13 amalgamated plots valued at Kes. 300 million, previously owned by the State Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The commission also recovered 15 parcels of land belonging to the Kisii County Government, valued at Kes. 135 million, and a single property from the Nakuru County Government worth Kes. 100 million.

“Asset tracing and recovery of corruptly acquired assets directly remove the benefits of engaging in corrupt activities,” Mbarak explained. He noted that there are additional titles in the process and hinted at future announcements pending further approvals.

Mbarak expressed confidence in the commission’s effective anti-corruption measures but stressed the need for increased funding to enhance their efforts.

“We have an approved workforce of 1,108 staff members. However, in the past six years, we have worked with only 780 staff,” he said.

He also pointed out a significant challenge affecting staff retention. “Many skilled employees leave the EACC because the SRC has refused to review our salaries since 2004, claiming we are overpaid compared to other public service roles. This situation negatively impacts our operations,” Mbarak noted.

In his address, President William Ruto emphasized the importance of addressing corruption by closing loopholes within ministries and departments. He commended the EACC for its efforts in pursuing over Ksh. 59 billion tied up in court disputes involving individuals with assets exceeding their legitimate income sources.

“We must do everything within our power to eradicate corruption in every organization, at every level of government, and throughout all regions of our Republic,” Ruto stated.