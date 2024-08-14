Senator Addresses Reports of Principal Secretaries’ Dismissal

Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei has dismissed reports suggesting that President William Ruto plans to dismiss some Principal Secretaries.

Rumors have circulated that President Ruto might be targeting Principal Secretaries and parastatal chiefs, intending to replace some with members of Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement as part of a broad-based government initiative.

Unconfirmed reports claim that Raila is pushing for at least 25 positions in the government. Additionally, other reports suggest that President Ruto plans to dismiss at least 15 Principal Secretaries as he consolidates certain state departments.

However, during an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, Sigei clarified that a dismissal or reshuffle is not currently under consideration. He highlighted that the President had met with his Cabinet and Principal Secretaries on Monday morning at the State House, but there was no discussion about removing or reassigning officials.

“I have not heard that one of the agenda items was a consideration of who will stay and who will go where and when. In fact, what we’re getting is that the conversation was a bonding session for the newly appointed CSs and the presidential status of the now broad-based government,” Sigei stated.

Sigei emphasized that the government’s primary focus is on stabilizing the country after recent protests, which caused significant property damage and loss of lives. He noted that the leadership is working to recover the time lost during the two months of unrest and that settling down from this period is the top priority for everyone, including the President.

“So I don’t think that issue is yet to be in the cards as of now because we’re looking at settling down from where we came from two months ago and that is what is in everyone’s mind including the President, I don’t think it is one of the things on the table,” he said.