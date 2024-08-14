Moses Kuria Reveals His Role in Opposition’s Entry to Ruto’s Cabinet

Moses Kuria, the former Public Service Cabinet Secretary, claims it was his idea to include Opposition leaders in President William Ruto’s government.

Kuria explained that his evaluation of the situation in the country led him to recommend this strategy to President Ruto. He noted that this was before the country spiraled into protests.

During an interview on Citizen TV, Kuria took pride in the President’s decision to follow his advice, saying,“For the avoidance of doubt, this issue of inviting the opposition to government I can largely claim it to be my idea, way before Gen Z. I could see some trouble ahead, I was discussing with the President, that we need to reform our politics and if we are to get out of this we need to look at things out of the box.”

Kuria also noted that despite no longer being in government, he remains proud of President Ruto’s decision. He emphasized the importance of an inclusive government for the country’s stability.

“Whether I’m in Cabinet or not I remain very proud for the President taking this decision because this is what we need.”

The former Gatundu South MP confirmed he still communicates regularly with President Ruto, even after the Cabinet’s dismissal, stating, “We talk a lot.”

Kuria also disclosed that he held discussions with members of the Opposition party to explain why joining the government would be beneficial.