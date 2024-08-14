Charlene Ruto: Kenyan Youth Unaware of Government Opportunities

Charlene Ruto has called on leaders to assume responsibility for effective governance at the county level, rather than shifting all expectations onto the President.

Speaking in Mombasa during the national celebrations for International Youth Day, the daughter of President William Ruto, emphasized that many young Kenyans are unaware of the benefits and measures implemented by the national government. This lack of awareness has led to significant frustration among the youth, she said.

Charlene highlighted that the considerable gap in public information poses a serious challenge that requires immediate attention.

“County leaders and governors need to take responsibility for serving their electorates effectively,” she said.

Ms. Ruto noted that the President recently shared information about the national employment site, which offers various opportunities.

“Our President recently shared the national employment site where there are opportunities. There are a lot of things happening around us, but young people are not aware of them. This is up to you to pursue and put in the effort. Information is power,” she added.

Charlene Ruto also underscored the need for collaboration among community leaders, youth networks, private partners, and the youth to foster positive change in communities.

“I celebrate the vibrancy, energy, and joy of young people. Even without everything, they find happiness in the little things. Today, I am celebrating that spirit,” she concluded.