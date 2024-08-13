Jimi Wanjigi Grenade Case: Advocate Challenges Court Decision, Cites Planting Allegations

The Magistrate’s Court has approved the state’s request to detain two men allegedly found with hand grenades in a vehicle parked outside the home of businessman and Safina Party leader Jimi Wanjigi. The men will be held for seven days while investigations continue.

Chief Magistrate Bernard Ochoi denied the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ (DCI) request for 14 days, calling the request excessive. He emphasized the need to confirm the identities of the suspects before any release could occur.

“The court agrees that it is necessary to confirm their identity before they can be released. The suspects will be held at Central Police Station,” Ochoi said.

Immediately after the ruling, Advocate Willis Otieno asked Magistrate Ochoi to review the orders, advocating for a non-custodial order for the suspects, Duncan Otieno and Calvin Odongo.

Otieno alleged that officers had planted the explosives in the vehicle, stating, “CCTV cameras captured what the officers did. They planted the explosives on that vehicle.”

He urged the court to “allow the innocent to get out of the fight and let the giants fight like giants.” He further suggested that if confirming identities was the only issue remaining, the suspects could be directed to the investigating officer for fingerprinting.

The state dismissed Otieno’s allegations, arguing that no affidavit had been submitted to support his claims. “No new material was placed before the court apart from submissions made from the bar to warrant a review of the court’s orders,” the prosecution stated.

Magistrate Ochoi ordered both parties to return to court today, Tuesday, August 13, where he will decide whether to review his order.