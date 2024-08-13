CS Oparanya Sets Condition for Continued Service in Ruto’s Cabinet

Cabinet Secretary for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Wycliffe Oparanya has pledged to resign if President William Ruto’s government fails to implement his proposed strategies for the sector.

Speaking during a church service in Western Kenya, Oparanya reaffirmed his commitment to advancing MSMEs and enhancing the broader economic landscape. He drew on his successful tenure as Governor of Kakamega County to highlight his capabilities.

Oparanya underscored his achievements in Kakamega, where he led several developmental projects. “You saw the work I accomplished in Kakamega, which is why people recognized my ability to contribute effectively,” he said.

His administration in Kakamega received praise for focusing on infrastructure development, healthcare improvements, and boosting local economies through support for small businesses.

Oparanya made it clear that his continued service in the Cabinet depends on the government’s willingness to heed his advice and implement the strategies he deems crucial for MSME growth.

“I will offer my support, but if they fail to take my advice, I will resign and return home. If you want assistance, you must be willing to accept it,” he stated.

During his vetting by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Oparanya outlined his immediate priorities, including reforming the hustler fund.

“If you approve my nomination, my first action will be to establish a solid legal framework and ensure the fund has a dedicated board and staff for effective management,” he told the committee members.