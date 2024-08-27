Farah Maalim: How President Ruto Has Outperformed His Predecessors

Dadaab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim has defended President William Ruto’s administration, asserting that Ruto has outperformed his predecessors.

Maalim argued that since Ruto assumed office in September 2022, he has made significant progress across nearly every sector of the economy, surpassing the achievements of the previous four Kenyan presidents.

Maalim emphasized that the economy is in a better state today compared to three years ago. He highlighted the reduction in foreign debt and the Kenyan Shilling’s improved performance against the US Dollar as notable successes under Ruto’s leadership.

“President William Ruto has performed better than any other President before him in the first two years of office. The Kenya shilling gained massively against all other convertible currencies & continues to get stronger in the midst of all those protests,” Maalim stated in a post on X.

He further noted that Ruto has secured loans from the World Bank (WB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to retire the burdensome Chinese loans and Eurobonds inherited from his predecessor.

Despite facing major anti-government protests, Maalim praised Ruto for maintaining economic stability. He pointed out that many countries experience severe economic setbacks during such protests, but Ruto has managed to keep the situation under control.

“Both Nigerian & Bangladesh currencies lost big time after protests,” he remarked.

Maalim also noted that Ruto has made significant reductions in government spending to tackle inefficiencies in the public sector. He highlighted budget cuts in the President’s office and the office of the First Lady.

Additionally, Maalim commended Ruto’s achievements in various areas, including a rise in Kenyans securing employment abroad, reforms in the coffee and tea industries, and progress in the sugar sector towards self-sufficiency.

Maalim concluded that these accomplishments warrant recognition and urged that Ruto be given space to continue his work.

“Let’s give Ruto space to perform. One wonders why, under Uhuru, Kenyans didn’t raise the issues they are raising now and protest,” he said.