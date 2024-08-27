Dongo Kundu Compensation Begins: KES.1.4 Billion Set Aside for Affected Residents

The government has commenced compensating individuals affected by the Dongo Kundu project in Mombasa and Kwale counties.

On Monday, August 26, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya announced that the compensation exercise will cost Kes.1.4 billion.

“The compensation process will begin this week, demonstrating the government’s commitment to the smooth implementation of the Dongo Kundu SEZ project,” Mvurya stated during a press briefing.

To support the affected individuals, the government has allocated 400 acres of land for their resettlement, ensuring their livelihoods are safeguarded.

Currently, 97 investors have expressed interest in setting up operations within the 3,000-acre SEZ. Among them, 60% are local investors, while 40% are international. The SEZ is anticipated to attract industries in key sectors such as energy, pharmaceuticals, and glass manufacturing.

In addition to the Dongo Kundu SEZ, the government plans to gazette the Lamu Port South Sudan-Ethiopia Corridor Development Authority (LAPSSET) SEZ to further boost Kenya’s economic growth.

Investors in desalination, fish processing, and pharmaceuticals have already shown interest in the SEZ, as the government aims to enhance investment and business activities in the region.

The Cabinet Secretary also addressed the issue of dormant investors holding onto licenses within the SEZs. He warned that the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) would review the list of investors and could revoke licenses if necessary.

“I urge investors to comply within the six-month grace period. Otherwise, the Authority will revoke the licenses,” Mvurya cautioned.

The Cabinet Secretary made these comments following a harmonization meeting with leaders from Kenya Ports Authority, LAPPSET, and Special Economic Zones Authority.