CS Ogamba Orders Universities to Admit All Students, Promises Timely Financial Support

The government has assured that all students who qualify for university admission will be admitted to their chosen institutions, regardless of their ability to immediately pay the required household contribution.

On Wednesday, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba emphasized that no qualified student should be turned away due to non-payment. He directed public university vice-chancellors to admit all eligible students without exception.

Ogamba also instructed the vice-chancellors to arrange suitable accommodation for first-year students, with the understanding that fees will be paid once the upkeep component is disbursed.

The CS highlighted the Ministry’s collaboration with the National Treasury to expedite the release of necessary funds.

“These directives reflect the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that no deserving student is denied the opportunity to pursue higher education due to financial constraints,” Ogamba stated.

He also advised students with questions or appeals regarding fees and funding to contact university teams during admission or through the Higher Education Portal at www.hef.co.ke. Ogamba assured that appeals would be processed within three weeks of application, providing timely financial support for those in need.

To further assist students, the application deadline has been extended to December 31, 2024, accommodating those who may experience delays.