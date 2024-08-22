Gachagua’s Aide Learns of Dismissal via Social Media, Expresses Gratitude to Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reportedly dismissed two of his top aides, Deputy Director of Public Communications Martha Wanjiru Miano and Personal Assistant Francis Ngotho Maina. Termination letters, shared on Tuesday, indicate that both aides are expected to leave their positions by October 20.

The official reason for their dismissal is cited as incompetence, but sources within the administration suggest that their loyalty to President William Ruto may have played a role in the decision. This development follows recent rumors of espionage within Gachagua’s office.

In a letter addressed to Francis Ngotho Maina, the Deputy President’s office referenced the Local Agreement Form (Revised 2017), which states, “The Government may at any time terminate the engagement of the person employed by giving two (2) months’ notice in writing or paying two (2) months’ salary in lieu of notice.”

The letter also assured Maina that he would receive his full remuneration package and service gratuity up to October 19.

Martha Miano received a similar notice, with the same clause from the Local Agreement Form cited as the basis for her dismissal. Both letters detailed the terms of their departure, including a prorated service gratuity amounting to 31 percent of their basic salary.

Miano Responds

However, in response to her dismissal, Martha Miano revealed that she had not received the termination letter directly. Instead, she discovered her dismissal through social media after the letter was circulated online.

“It’s unfortunate that my termination letter had to pass through social media to get to me. As at now, I have not seen or received the letter. But It’s okay. I think that’s how life is,” Miano stated.

Despite the abrupt end to her role, the former blogger expressed pride in her work under the Deputy President’s office. She conveyed her gratitude to President William Ruto for allowing her to serve and affirmed her unwavering belief in his vision for the country. Miano also promised to continue supporting him.

“I walk head high without shame or regrets. I know I did my best. My heart is full, and my conscience is clear. To my former boss under the Presidency, President William Ruto, thank you very much. I believe you have a great vision for this country, and you mean well for all of us. Even without the job, I remain your number one supporter, and I will forever be grateful,” she stated.

Miano also took a moment to express her appreciation to Riggy G for the opportunity to work under his leadership. “To my immediate former boss, Rigathi Gachagua, I’m grateful as well,” she added.

Reflecting on her experience, Miano shared that working in the Deputy President’s office had been a dream come true, crediting all her success to God.

“From me, it is nothing but gratitude. Working in the second highest office felt like one of those childhood dreams, but God made it happen when President Ruto took over power. It’s purely God’s work. And for the tenure to come to an end, I walk away easy,” she said.